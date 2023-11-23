Shillong Teer Result Today, 23 November 2023: Check Round 1 and Round 2 Winners

The Shillong Teer Result today, on Thursday, 23 November 2023, will be available on the official website for participants. The Round 1 and Round 2 Shillong Teer winning numbers will be declared on the website - meghalayateer.com. According to the latest official details, the results are likely to be announced between 4 pm and 5 pm. One should note that some similar competitions conducted in the state include Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer.

Participants should go through the Shillong Teer Result today, on Thursday, 23 November, carefully to see if they are among the winners. The result is declared in a two-digit number by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association from Monday to Saturday. You should go to the website - meghalayateer.com to know the latest updates about the lottery sambad result. One should stay informed.