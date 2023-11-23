Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 497 Declared Today; Check the First Prize

Go through the Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 497 prize list for 23 November 2023 here.
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 497 is announced today, Thursday, 23 November 2023, on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala. It is important to note that the result link is activated after 3 pm, on keralalotteries.com for interested people. You can go through the list of winners live right now and see if you are lucky. Winners must contact the department officials to claim their prize money after the result is out.
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 497 draw today, Thursday, 23 November, will be available in a PDF format on the same official website. You can download the PDF from keralalotteries.com after 4 pm if you miss the live result today. Participants are requested to stay alert and go through the latest announcements by the department online.
Participants who are lucky enough to win the lottery sambad are requested to submit their tickets to the department. The time limit to submit the tickets and claim the prize money is thirty days from the result date. All the important details about the prize-claiming process are mentioned online for new participants.
The Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 497 prize money list for today, Thursday, 23 November 2023, is stated below:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8000
Let's take a look at the process you should know to download the Kerala lottery sambad Karunya Plus KN 497 result today, Thursday, 23 November, online:
Go to keralalotteries.com, the official website of the department.
Look for the result section and tap on the active link that states "Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 497 Result".
The PDF file will open on a new page when you click on the active link.
Download the lottery sambad result from the website to go through the list of lucky winners.
