Kerala Lottery Result Today, 24 November: Nirmal NR 356 Winners Out; Prize Here

The Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 356 prize list for Friday is mentioned here.
The Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 356 draw on Friday, 24 November 2023, is officially announced on the website for interested participants. As per the latest details, the result is available after 3 pm on the website - keralalotteries.com and you can check the lucky winners for today. The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts the lottery sambad daily. Sometimes, it announces special bumper lotteries that help lucky winners win massive cash prizes after the results are out.
The Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 356 on Friday, 24 November, will be available in a PDF format on the same website after 4 pm. Participants should download a copy of the lottery sambad PDF and save it on their device for future reference. You can go through the list of winners whenever you have time.
The lottery sambad results are announced every day at a particular time on the website. You should know the result time before buying the tickets and keep a close eye on the site for the latest announcements about the draws.
The Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 356 prize money for today, Friday, 24 November 2023, is stated below for interested people:
First Prize: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Let's go through the easy steps you must follow to download the Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 356 on Friday, 24 November:
Go to keralalotteries.com to find the result link.
Click on the link that states Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 356 PDF on the homepage.
The lottery sambad result for today will open on your screen.
Go through the lottery ticket winning numbers mentioned in the PDF.
Tap on the download option to save a copy of the result.
Check the winners whenever you want.
