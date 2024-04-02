Shillong Teer Result for 2 April 2024: Check Rounds 1 & 2 Winners Today; Details

Check the Shillong Teer Result for 2 April 2024 on the website to know the winners.
(Photo: iStock)
The Shillong Teer Result for today, Tuesday, 2 April 2024, will be announced by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) at the scheduled time, between 4 pm and 5 pm. One should note that the Teer lottery game is played in two rounds so the results are also announced accordingly. You will find the Rounds 1 and 2 result PDFs on the official website - meghalayateer.com, once the lottery-conducting body activates the links.
The Shillong Teer Result for today, Tuesday, 2 April, will reveal the common numbers, winners, etc. Make sure to go through the result PDFs carefully after downloading them from meghalayateer.com. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association conducts the Teer lottery game at the Polo Stadium from Monday to Saturday. Note down the rules of the archery game before buying the tickets.
The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association also organises Khanapara, Jowai and Ladrymbai Teer for interested people. You can take part in any of the Teer lottery games after buying the tickets on time.
We will state the rules of the Shillong Teer lottery game for those who are new and playing the game for the first time. You have to buy the Teer tickets in the morning and they are available after 10 am.
Make sure to aim correctly if you want to be the winner. You can claim the prize money after betting the correct number.
The prices of the lottery tickets range from Rs 1 to Rs 50. You must purchase them only from licenced establishments otherwise you will not be allowed to participate.
Let's read the step-by-step process to download the Shillong Teer Result for 2 April 2024 online:
Go to meghalayateer.com, the official Teer lottery website.
Click on the link that states "Shillong Teer Result for 2 April" on the homepage.
The result PDFs for both rounds will open on a new page.
Tap on download.
SHILLONG MORNING TEER
Winning Number for Round 1: 15
Winning Number for Round 2: 92
JUWAI MORNING TEER
Winning Number for Round 1: 31
Winning Number for Round 2: 28
JUWAI TEER RESULT
Winning Number for Round 1: 88
Winning Number for Round 2: 54
SHILLONG TEER RESULT
Winning Number for Round 1: 3:55 pm
Winning Number for Round 2: 4:50 pm
KHANAPARA TEER RESULT
Winning Number for Round 1: 4:10 pm
Winning Number for Round 2: 4:45 pm
JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT
Winnning Number for Jowai: 4:35 pm
Winning Number for Ladrymbai: 4:40 pm
JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT
Winning Number for Round 1: 7:30 pm
Winning Number for Round 2: 8:30 pm
SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT
Winning Number for Round 1: 8:15 pm
Winning Number for Round 2: 9 pm
