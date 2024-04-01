Shillong Teer Result for 1 April 2024: Know Winning Numbers for Rounds 1 and 2

The Shillong Teer Result for Monday, 1 April, will be declared between 4 pm and 5 pm.
(Photo: iStock)
The Shillong Teer Result for today, Monday, 1 April 2024, will be released in two rounds for all concerned participants. The Teer lottery result link will be activated on the official website - meghalayateer.com between 4 pm and 5 pm and you can download them in a PDF format. The exciting archery game is played in the morning. You must go through the details stated online to know the latest updates about the Teer lottery draw today.
The Shillong Teer Result for today, Monday, 1 April, will be released only on the official website - meghalayateer.com at the scheduled time. The Teer lottery sambad is held by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) from Monday to Saturday. You must go through the winning numbers and common numbers carefully once declared by the lottery-conducting body on Monday.
The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association includes twelve clubs and they conduct different Teer games in Shillong. While the Shillong Teer game is the most popular, the other Teer lottery draws conducted in the state are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer.
New players can read the rules of the Shillong Teer game. Each participant will receive a total of fifty arrows at the beginning of the competition. They must shoot the arrows at a target within two minutes and the ones with the most number of correct arrows are declared the winners.
The Shillong Teer lottery tickets are up for sale after 10 am from Monday to Saturday at different booking counters.
It is important to note that the Round 1 winning numbers are released at 3:55 pm and the Round 2 winners are announced at 4:50 pm.
Read the step-by-step process to download the Shillong Teer lottery result for today, Monday, 1 April 2024:
Go to meghalayateer.com to find the active Teer result link.
Click on the option "Shillong Teer Result for 1 April 2024" on the page.
The Rounds 1 and 2 PDFs will open on a new page and you can check the winning numbers.
Download the lottery results.
SHILLONG MORNING TEER
Winners for First Round - 24
Winners for Second Round - 36
JUWAI MORNING TEER
Winners for First Round - 58
Winners for Second Round - 92
JUWAI TEER RESULT
Winners for First Round - 58
Winners for Second Round - 16
SHILLONG TEER RESULT
Winners for First Round - 3:55 pm
Winners for Second Round - 4:50 pm
KHANAPARA TEER RESULT
Winners for First Round - 4:10 pm
Winners for Second Round - 4:45 pm
JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT
Winners for Jowai - 4:35 pm
Winners for Ladrymbai - 4:40 pm
JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT
Winners for First Round - 7:30 pm
Winners for Second Round - 8:30 pm
SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT
Winners for First Round - 8:15 pm
Winners for Second Round - 9 pm
