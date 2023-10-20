Shillong Teer Result on 20 October 2023: Check First & Second Round Results Now

Shillong Teer Result for Friday, 20 October 2023 will be declared on the official website: meghalayateer.com. People who have participated in today's Shillong Teer can download and check their results after 4 pm for both first and second rounds on the aforementioned website. Once the result is out, players can get a detailed description about hit numbers, common numbers, dream numbers, winners names, and other details.

Shillong Teer is a lottery game of archery that is played legally in Meghalaya, India. This lottery is played daily from Monday to Saturday. To participate, interested persons must purchase Shillong Teer tickets at the designated counters. There are almost 5,000 ticket booking counters available across different districts of Meghalaya. The price of Shillong Teer Tickets vary from Rs 1 to 100.