Shillong Teer Result Today: First & Second Round Result for 19 October 2023

Shillong Teer Result for Thursday, 19 October 2023 has been declared on the official website, meghalayateer.com. People can download and check the results for both first and second rounds on the website. A detailed description about winners, hit numbers, and common numbers can be checked through the Shillong Teer Lottery Sambad results.
Shillong Teer is a lottery game of archery that is played legally in Meghalaya, India. This lottery is played daily from Monday to Saturday. To participate, interested persons must purchase Shillong Teer tickets at the designated counters. There are almost 5,000 ticket booking counters available across different districts of Meghalaya. The price of Shillong Teer Tickets vary from Rs 1 to 100.
People who are interested in Shillong Teer and want to participate must be aware of the rules. During the game, participants have to shoot arrows on a specific target. A total of 50 arrows will be shot in two rounds. In the first round, players can shoot a up to 30 arrows, whereas in the second round, they are allowed to shoot 20 arrows. Players who will hit the target a maximum number of times within a time frame of 2 minutes will emerge as winners. The final result of Shillong Teer is an aggregate of first and second-round results.
Shillong Teer Lottery is organised by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association – owner of almost 12 archery clubs. The game is played according to the rules established by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.
How To Check Shillong Teer Result Today?
Follow below steps to check the Shillong Teer result on Thursday, 19 October 2023.
Go to the official website, meghalayateer.com.
On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result' for 19 October 2023.
You will get the first and second round results along with other details.