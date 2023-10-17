Shillong Teer Lottery Result: Check Round 1 & Round 2 Numbers on 17 October 2023

The Shillong Teer Lottery Result for Round 1 and Round 2 on 17 October will be available online.
(Photo: iStock)
Shillong Teer is an exciting lottery game of archery that is played from Monday to Saturday. One should note that the lottery sambad game takes place in Meghalaya, India. The Shillong Teer Lottery Result for today, Tuesday, 17 October 2023, for Round 1 and Round 2 games will be declared on the official website – meghalayateer.com. You can go through the list of winners for Tuesday and other important details about the lottery sambad on the site.
The Shillong Teer Lottery game is played in two rounds. The ones who wish to participate in the game must buy the tickets first. If you are new and want to know about the rules of the archery game, you have to visit the website – meghalayateer.com. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association organises the archery game for interested players.
The Shillong Teer Lottery Sambad game is completely legal. The results are declared after a specific time so you should keep a close eye on the official website to know the winners. The results are also announced in two rounds – Round 1 and Round 2.
There are around 5000 ticket booking counters across Meghalaya and you can get your tickets from any of the counters. Make sure to get the tickets first if you want to participate in the lottery game. The Round 1 and Round 2 results for today, Tuesday, 17 October, will be available from 4 pm to 5 pm.
You have to shoot arrows at a specific target in this lottery game. Around 30 arrows can be shot in the first round of the Shillong Teer Lottery game and the rest 20 arrows can be shot in the second round.
Here are the easy steps you should follow to check the Shillong Teer Lottery Result for Round 1 and Round 2 on Tuesday, 17 October 2023:
Visit the official site – meghalayateer.com.
On the home page, tap on the link "Shillong Teer Lottery Result Number for 17 October".
The first and second round results will open.
Go through the winners.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)