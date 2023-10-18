Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today, 18 October 2023: Check Round 1 and 2 Winners

The Shillong Teer Lottery Result time for 18 October 2023 is mentioned here.
(Photo: iStock)
The Shillong Teer Lottery Sambad is an exciting and legal game. It is an archery game organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which owns around twelve archery clubs. The Shillong Teer Lottery Result for today, Wednesday, 18 October 2023, will be declared in two rounds on the official website - meghalayateer.com. The Round 1 and Round 2 results are usually announced after 4 pm for interested participants. You should stay alert to go through the winners for Wednesday.
People waiting for the Shillong Teer Lottery Result today, Wednesday, 18 October, should go through the timings on the website - meghalayateer.com. The lottery game of archery is played at the Polo Ground in Shillong from Monday to Saturday. The game cannot be played on Sunday and interested people should remember this while buying the lottery tickets.
Here are the lottery ticket prices and Shillong Teer Lottery game rules that you must note if you are new to this. Know all the important updates before participating in the lottery game to win rewards at the end.
The Shillong Teer Lottery Sambad game is played as per the rules decided by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. Everyone participating in this lottery should know the official rules.
The Shillong Teer Lottery Result numbers for Round 1 and Round 2 are announced from 4 to 5 pm for interested participants on the official website.
Let's take a look at the easy steps you should follow to check the Shillong Teer Lottery Result for Round 1 and Round 2 on Wednesday, 18 October:
Visit the official lottery website - meghalayateer.com.
Tap on the option "Shillong Teer Lottery Result for 18 October 2023" on the page.
The Round 1 and 2 results will be displayed on your device.
Check the list of winners and download them from the site.
