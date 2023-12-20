Shillong Teer Result Today, 20 December 2023: First & Second Round Teer Results

Shillong Teer Result for 20 December 2023. Get First and Second Round Results.
(Photo: iStock)
Shillong Teer Result Today, 20 December 2023: Shillong Teer is an archery game played in Shillong, Meghalaya. It is one of the best sources of recreation for the people of this state. This lottery is played every day from Monday to Saturday at The Polo Ground. Participants have to shoot arrows on a pre-determined target in two round. Players who will hit the target maximum times in first and second round will emerge as winners.
Other similar competitions of the state are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and, Ladrymbai Teer. Shillong Teer result is declared in a two-digit number on the website, meghalayateer.com. The game is legal and is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.
Interested users can get the Shillong Teer tickets from authentic ticket counters. There are almost 5,000 ticket booking counters available across different districts of the state. Shillong Teer Tickets range in price from Rs 1 to Rs 100.
The rules of playing Shillong Teer game are simple. A predetermined target must be hit by arrows fired by participants. In two rounds, they can shoot no more than fifty arrows. Players are permitted to shoot up to 30 arrows in the first round and up to 20 arrows in the second. The player who hits the goal as many times as possible in two minutes will win the game.
Follow the steps below to check the Shillong Teer Result on Wednesday, 20 December 2023.
Go to the official website: meghalayateer.com.
On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result for 20 December 2023.
You will get the first and second round results for both morning and evening along with other details.
First Round: 39
Second Round: 82
First Round: 90
Second Round: 17
First Round: 97
Second Round: 43
First Round: 38
Second Round: 14
First Round: 65
Second Round: 76
First Round: 43
Second Round: 96
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)