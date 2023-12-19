Shillong Teer Result Today, 19 December 2023: Check First & Second Round Results

Shillong Teer Result Today on 19 December 2023: Shillong Teer is a traditional lottery game played in Shillong, Meghalaya, India. This game is one of the best recreational sources for the youth of the state. Shillong Teer is legal and is organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association daily from Monday to Saturday between 4 pm and 5 pm. The first and second-round results of Shillong Teer can be checked at meghalayateer.com.

Shillong Teer's result is announced in a two-digit number along with common numbers, dream numbers, hit numbers, and other details. Some similar completions held in the state are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and, and Ladrymbai Teer. Shillong Teer is played at the Polo Ground in Shillong. The rules of playing this game are simple.