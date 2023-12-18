Shillong Teer Result Today, 18 December 2023: First & Second Round Teer Results

Shillong Teer Lottery Result for 18 December: First & Second Round Results, Hit Numbers, Common Numbers.
(Photo: iStock)
Shillong Teer Result Today, 18 December 2023 Live Updates: The Shillong Teer Result is declared every day at meghalayateer.com. The result is released in two digit numbers for both first and second rounds. Shillong Teer is a legal archery game played in Meghalaya, India. The game is organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, and is played daily from Monday to Saturday at The Polo Ground.
Let us check out the common numbers, winning numbers, and result of all Teer games including Shillong Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Teer, Night Teer, Khanapara Teer below for Monday, 18 December 2023.
Follow the steps below to check Shillong Teer Result on Monday, 18 December 2023.
Go to the official website: meghalayateer.com.
On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result for 18 December 2023.
You will get the first and second round results for both morning and evening along with other details.
First Round: 71
Second Round: 42
First Round: 08
Second Round: 73
First Round: 29
Second Round: 21
First Round: 53
Second Round: 45
First Round: 33
Second Round: 46
First Round: 64
Second Round: 18
First Round: 56
Second Round: 02
First Round: 53
Second Round: 52
The rules of playing Shillong Teer are simple. A predetermined target must be hit by arrows fired by participants. In two rounds, they can shoot no more than fifty arrows. Players are permitted to shoot up to 30 arrows in the first round and up to 20 arrows in the second. The player who hits the goal as many times as possible in two minutes will win the game.
