Shillong Teer Result Today, 4 December 2023: Check First & Second Round Results

Shillong Teer Result on Monday, 4 December 2023: Shillong Teer is a traditional archery game played in Meghalaya, India. Interested people must note that they can participate in the game every day from Monday to Saturday between 4 and 5 pm. Shillong Teer is legal and is organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. This lottery game is played in two rounds, and participants can download and check the first and second round results at meghalayateer.com.

Some similar competitions of the state are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and, Ladrymbai Teer. Shillong Teer result is declared in a two-digit number on the aforentioned website. Interested players must note down that the game is played at the Polo Ground in Shillong.