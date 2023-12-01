Shillong Teer Result Today, 1 December 2023: Check First & Second Round Results

Shillong Teer Lottery Result for 1 December 2023. Get First and Second Round Results.
Shillong Teer Result Today on 1 December 2023: Shillong Teer is a traditional lottery game played in Shillong, Meghalaya in India. This game is one of the best recreational sources for the youths of the state. Shillong Teer is legal and is organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association daily from Monday to Saturday between 4 pm and 5 pm. The first and second round results of Shillong Teer can be checked at meghalayateer.com.
Shillong Teer result is announced in a two-digit number along with common numbers, dream numbers, hit numbers, and other details. Some similar completions held in the state are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and, and Ladrymbai Teer. Shillong Teer is played at the Polo Ground in Shillong. The rules of playing this game are simple.
Shillong Teer tickets can be purchased from the designated counters only. There are almost 5,000 ticket booking counters available across different districts of Meghalaya. The price of Shillong Teer Tickets vary from Rs 1 to 100.
Follow below steps to check Shillong Teer Result on Friday, 1 December 2023 for First and Second Rounds.
Go to the official website: meghalayateer.com.
On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result for 1 December 2023.
You will get the first and second round results for both morning and evening along with other details.
Note: Shillong Teer first round result is declared at 3:35 pm while as the second round result is announced at 4:45 pm).
Shillong Teer Prize money will be rewarded to the winners based upon the bet money that the player has invested. For example, if a player bets Rs 1 in the first round and guesses the numbers of arrows shot correctly, the prize money is Rs 80. If the bet is Rs 1 for second round and the guess is correct, the prize money is Rs 60. However, if the guess is correct for both rounds after betting Rs 1, the prize money is Rs 4000.
