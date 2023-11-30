Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Shillong Teer Result Today for 30 November 2023: Download Rounds 1 and 2 Results

Shillong Teer Result Today for 30 November 2023: Download Rounds 1 and 2 Results

Shillong Teer Result for 30 November 2023: Round 1 and 2 results will be available on meghalayateer.com.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Published:

Know how to download the Shillong Teer Result on 30 November 2023 here.

|

(Photo: iStock)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Know how to download the Shillong Teer Result on 30 November 2023 here.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Shillong Teer is an archery game that is played in Meghalaya. The lottery sambad archery game is played every day from Monday to Saturday. You cannot play the game on Sunday because it is closed. One should note that the lottery sambad takes place at the Polo Ground. The Shillong Teer Result today, Thursday, 30 November 2023, for Round 1 and Round 2 will be announced on the official website - meghalayateer.com. Participants should be alert today.

The Shillong Teer Result today, Thursday, 30 November, for Round 1 and Round 2 is scheduled to be announced between 4 pm and 5 pm. You must keep a close eye on the official website - meghalayateer.com when the list of winners is declared. The winners are declared by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association depending on the number of arrows shot.

Also ReadShillong Teer Result Today: Check Round 1 and 2 Winners on 29 November; Details

The Teer lottery sambad game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which owns around twelve archery clubs. The archery game is legal and the rules are decided by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

Shillong Teer Lottery Sambad: About the Game

For those who are new and playing the game for the first time, the Shillong Teer is an archery game where players receive fifty arrows. They have to shoot all the arrows within two rounds.

While the first thirty can be shot in Round 1, you can shoot the rest twenty in the second round within two minutes.

The participant who hits the target a maximum number of times will be declared the winner. You can claim the prize money after guessing a number from 0 to 99, based on the number of arrows shot.

Also ReadKerala Lottery Result Today, Fifty Fifty FF 74: Prize Money On 29 November 2023
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
You will receive the prize if the guess is correct. You can guess the number of arrows to be shot either for one round or both. People can buy the Shillong Teer tickets from the allotted booking counters if they want to participate.

Shillong Teer Result for Round 1 & Round 2 on 30 November: How To Download

Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to download the Shillong Teer Result for Round 1 and Round 2 on Thursday, 30 November:

  • Visit meghalayateer.com to find the lottery sambad result link.

  • Tap on the option that states "Shillong Teer Round 1 and 2 Results" on the homepage.

  • The Round 1 and Round 2 results for Thursday will be displayed on your device.

  • Go through the details and save a soft copy on your device.

Also ReadKerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 391 on 28 November: Prize Money Details

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT