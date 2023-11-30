Shillong Teer Result Today for 30 November 2023: Download Rounds 1 and 2 Results

Shillong Teer is an archery game that is played in Meghalaya. The lottery sambad archery game is played every day from Monday to Saturday. You cannot play the game on Sunday because it is closed. One should note that the lottery sambad takes place at the Polo Ground. The Shillong Teer Result today, Thursday, 30 November 2023, for Round 1 and Round 2 will be announced on the official website - meghalayateer.com. Participants should be alert today.

The Shillong Teer Result today, Thursday, 30 November, for Round 1 and Round 2 is scheduled to be announced between 4 pm and 5 pm. You must keep a close eye on the official website - meghalayateer.com when the list of winners is declared. The winners are declared by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association depending on the number of arrows shot.