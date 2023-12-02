Shillong Teer Result on 2 December 2023: Download Round 1 and 2 Winners Today

The Shillong Teer Result for Rounds 1 and 2 will be announced today, Saturday, 2 December 2023, by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. According to the latest details, the Shillong Teer game is conducted from Monday to Saturday and the results are declared between 4-5 pm for interested participants. One should note that the lottery sambad result is announced on the website, meghalayateer.com. The result is declared in a two-digit number along with common numbers, hit numbers, dream numbers, etc.

The Shillong Teer Result today, Saturday, 2 December 2023, can be downloaded from the official website, meghalayateer.com. Participants should check Round 1 and Round 2 winners carefully. The traditional archery game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association and it is completely legal. It is played at the Polo Ground in Shillong.