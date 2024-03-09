Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 644 Winners Declared on 9 March; Check Details

The Kerala lottery Karunya KR 644 prize money for 9 March 2024 is stated here.
(Photo Courtesy: keralalotteries.com)
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 644 draw is released today, Saturday, 9 March 2024. Participants who bought the tickets and were patiently waiting to check the list of lucky winners must visit the website - keralalotteries.com. The live lottery link is activated after 3 pm on the site for all interested people. Verify the lottery ticket numbers mentioned on the result carefully to see if you are among the lucky winners. One should read the latest updates online.
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 644 on Saturday, 9 March, will be announced in a PDF format after 4 pm. You must stay alert to download the lottery sambad PDF on time and go through the list of winners whenever you want. The State Lottery Department of Kerala holds lottery draws every day for interested people.
As per the official details stated on the schedule, the Karunya KR draw results are declared every Saturday. Any changes in the result dates are announced earlier by the department via the website.
The department will not allow any winner to submit the documents after the deadline. Stay alert to claim the prize money on time and read the rules online.
The Kerala lottery Karunya KR 644 prize money list for Saturday, 9 March 2024, is stated below:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Read the easy step-by-step process you must follow to download the Kerala lottery sambad result for Karunya KR 644 on Saturday, 9 March:
Browse through the official website of the lottery department - keralalotteries.com.
Find the active link that states "Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 644 Result" and click on it.
The lottery sambad PDF file will display on a new page on your device.
Check the lottery ticket numbers below each prize money to see if your number is present among them.
Download a copy of the lottery result.
