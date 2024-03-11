Kerala Lottery Result for Win Win W 760 Released on 11 March; Prize List Here

The Kerala lottery Win Win W 760 prize money list for 11 March 2024 is mentioned here for participants.
The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 760 draw on Monday, 11 March 2024, is announced by the State Lottery Department of Kerala for all interested participants. One should note that the lottery result live link is activated on keralalotteries.com after 3 pm by the department. You can stay tuned to look at the list of lucky winners today. Make sure to verify each lottery ticket number on the result carefully and contact the State Lottery Department in case of any queries.
The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 760 on Monday, 11 March, can be downloaded in a PDF format from the same website - keralalotteries.com. Please note that you can download the lottery sambad PDF after the live result announcement is over. Make sure to go through the latest announcements about the lottery draw carefully.
The State Lottery Department has selected a particular day for each draw. People participating in the competition should take note of the lottery result date while buying the ticket.
Interested participants should go through the prize money, lottery rules, and prize-claiming deadline carefully if they want the cash. You will be disqualified if you don't follow the rules.
The Kerala lottery Win Win W 760 draw prize money for today, Monday, 11 March 2024, is stated below:
First Cash Prize: Rs 75 lakhs
Second Cash Prize: Rs 5 lakhs
Third Cash Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Cash Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Cash Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Cash Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Cash Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Cash Prize: Rs 100
Let's go through the step-by-step process to download the Kerala lottery sambad Win Win W 760 result for Monday, 11 March:
Go to the official website of the Kerala lottery draws - keralalotteries.com.
On the homepage, look for the active link that states "Kerala Lottery Win Win W 760 Result" and tap on it.
The lottery sambad PDF will appear on a new page on your device.
Check the lottery numbers mentioned in the result.
Download the PDF.
