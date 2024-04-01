Kerala Lottery Result for Win Win W 763 Declared on 1 April; Check Prize Money

The Kerala Lottery Win Win W 763 result for 1 April 2024 is released on the website.
The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 763 draw today, Monday, 1 April 2024, is officially released on the lottery draw website - keralalotteries.com for all interested participants who want to check the lucky winners. One must properly review the lottery numbers and other personal details mentioned in the result. Participants must also check the announcements by the State Lottery Department of Kerala before looking at the winning numbers. Everyone should note that the live result link is released after 3 pm.
The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 763 on Monday, 1 April, can be downloaded in a PDF form after the link is activated. The lottery sambad result PDF link is usually declared after 4 pm on keralalotteries.com, as per the details announced by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. One must keep updating the site.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts lottery draws from Monday to Sunday. The department declares a specific draw each day and the Win Win W results are announced every Monday.
The lottery draw winners have to follow certain steps and deadlines to claim their prize from the department. You can go through the steps mentioned on the site before claiming the prize. Please remember the deadline to submit the documents.
The Kerala lottery Win Win W 763 prize money list for today, Monday, 1 April 2024, is stated here:
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Read the step-by-step process to download the Kerala lottery result today for Win Win W 763 on Monday, 1 April:
Browse through keralalotteries.com and click on the results link.
Find the option that states "Kerala Lottery Win Win W 763" on the page.
The lottery sambad PDF will open on your device when you tap on the link.
Download the result and check the numbers properly.
