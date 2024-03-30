Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Shillong Teer Result Today, 30 March 2024: First & Second Round Winning Numbers

Shillong Teer Result Today, 30 March 2024: First & Second Round Winning Numbers

Shillong Teer result for Saturday, 30 March 2024 is out: Winning and common numbers are listed below.
Saima Andrabi
India
Updated:

Shillong Teer Result for 30 March 2024.

(Photo: iStock)

Shillong Teer Result on 30 March 2024: Shillong Teer is a famous lottery game based on archery in Meghalaya, India. In order to win, the player must guess how many arrows will hit a target during the course of two shooting rounds. Shillong Teer Results are released every day; the first round usually happens in the afternoon, followed by the second round in the evening. Shillong Teer lottery is held daily, Monday through Saturday, at the Polo Ground. 

Other similar competitions of the state are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and, Ladrymbai Teer. Shillong Teer result is displayed on the website meghalayateer.com as a two-digit number. The game is legal and is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.

Shillong Teer Tickets: Price

Interested users can get the Shillong Teer tickets from authentic ticket counters. Nearly 5,000 ticket booking counters can be found throughout the districts of Shillong. The cost of a Shillong Teer ticket varies from Rs 1 to Rs 100.

How To Check Shillong Teer Result Today?

Follow below steps to check Shillong Teer result today on Saturday, 30 March 2024.

  • Go to the official website: meghalayateer.com.

  • On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result for 30 March 2024.

  • You will get the first and second round results for both morning and evening along with other details.

Shillong Teer Result Today: Winning Numbers for 30 March 2024

SHILLONG MORNING TEER

Winning number for First Round: 33

Winning number for Second Round: 49

JUWAI TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: 79

Winning number for Second Round: 86

JUWAI MORNING TEER

Winning number for First Round: 75

Winning number for Second Round: 10

SHILLONG TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: 46

Winning number for Second Round: 57

KHANAPARA TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: 92

Winning number for Second Round: 90

JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT

Winning number for First Round: 49

Winning number for Second Round: 18

JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: Result at 7:30 pm

Winning number for Second Round: Result at 8:30 pm

SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: Result at 8:15 pm

Winning number for Second Round: Result at 9 pm.

Shillong Teer Common Numbers for 30 March 2024

  • Direct Numbers: 30, 97, 28, 25

  • House: 5, 3

  • Ending: 9, 6

Published: 30 Mar 2024,03:00 PM IST

