Shillong Teer Result Today, 13 December: How To Download Rounds 1 and 2 Results?

Shillong Teer Result for 13 December 2023 can be downloaded online.
Shillong Teer is an exciting archery game that is played by the people in Meghalaya, India. The Shillong Teer Result today, Wednesday, 13 December 2023, for Rounds 1 and 2 will be announced on the official website, meghalayateer.com. Participants of the lottery game today are requested to stay alert if they want to know the Teer winners. The game is divided into two rounds and the results for both are declared at a fixed time every day.
The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association will announce the Shillong Teer Result today, Wednesday, 13 December, on the official website. You must keep a close eye on the site - meghalayateer.com to know the winners for Rounds 1 and 2 today. Other state lottery games that are similar to Shillong Teer are Ladrymbai Teer, Jowai Teer, and Khanapara Teer.
The Shillong Teer results for Rounds 1 and 2 today, Wednesday, 13 December 2023, will be announced between 4 pm and 5 pm. You should keep updating the website - meghalayateer.com for the latest official announcements.
In this game, participants have to shoot the arrows carefully at a particular target. They get a total of fifty arrows, which they have to divide between the two rounds. While one can shoot thirty arrows in the first round, the rest twenty can be shot in the second round within two minutes.
The tickets are usually available after 10 am from Monday to Saturday. The association does not conduct the game on Sunday.
Let's take a look at the process you should know to download the Shillong Teer result for Round 1 and Round 2 on Wednesday, 13 December:
Visit meghalayateer.com to find the active Teer result link.
Click on the "Shillong Teer Result for 13 December" option on the homepage.
The PDF files for Rounds 1 and 2 will appear on your screen.
Download the results from the site.
