Shillong Teer Result Today, 11 December 2023: Know Rounds 1 and 2 Winners Here

The Shillong Teer is an archery game that takes place in Shillong, Meghalaya. The Shillong Teer result today, Monday, 11 December 2023, for Rounds 1 and 2 will be announced on the official website - meghalayateer.com. The winners are declared at a fixed time every day and interested participants should stay alert to know them. The lottery game is one of the best sources of recreation for the people. You must keep a close eye on the site to know the announcements.
The Shillong Teer result today, Monday, 11 December, for Rounds 1 and 2 will be announced between 4 pm and 5 pm. You can find the links on the official website - meghalayateer.com. All participants should note that the Shillong Teer game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association for interested people in the state.
The result is announced in a two-digit number on the site. Apart from the Shillong Teer, the other lottery sambad draws include Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and, Ladrymbai Teer. The participants for Monday are requested to stay alert.
Shillong Teer Lottery Game: Rounds 1 and 2 Details
The Shillong Teer lottery game is legal and anybody can participate in it from Monday to Saturday. The tickets are available at 5,000 ticket booking counters across different districts of Meghalaya after 10 am.
The prices of the tickets vary from Rs 1 to Rs 100. The game is divided into two rounds and each player gets fifty arrows. While you can shoot thirty arrows in the first round, the rest twenty have to be shot in the second round within two minutes.
The participant who can shoot the maximum number of arrows correctly, within the time limit, is the winner.
One should also know the process to claim the prize money. You have to pick any number between 0-99 to bet the number of arrows shot. If the number is correct, you can claim the money from the association. You can guess the number for either both rounds or just one.
To know more about the legal lottery game and other details, keep a close eye on the website.
Shillong Teer Lottery Result, 11 December 2023: Steps To Download
Let's go through the steps to download the Shillong Teer lottery result for Round 1 and Round 2 on Monday, 11 December 2023, here:
Visit the site - meghalayateer.com.
On the homepage, click on the option "Shillong Teer Result for 11 December 2023".
The first and second round results will appear on the screen.
Download the result online.
