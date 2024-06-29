Shillong Teer Result for 29 June 2024: Download Rounds 1 and 2 Winning Numbers

advertisement
The Shillong Teer lottery game is conducted from Monday to Saturday. Participants are patiently waiting for the Shillong Teer Result today, Saturday, 29 June 2024. The lucky winning numbers will be declared between 4 pm and 5 pm on the official website - meghalayateer.com. You can check the winning numbers and claim the prize money from the lottery-conducting body. For those who do not know, the Teer game is conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA).
The Shillong Teer Result for Saturday, 29 June 2024, will be announced for both rounds only on the official site - meghalayateer.com. Participants can download the PDFs as soon as the links are activated. One should check the lucky winning numbers for Saturday carefully. The archery game is conducted at the Shillong Polo Stadium by the lottery-conducting body on the scheduled days.
Other popular Teer games in Meghalaya are Jowai Teer, Khanapara, and Ladrymbai Teer. You can participate in these competitions to win cash prizes and other interesting gifts. Stay tuned to know the details.
The Shillong Teer game is very simple and the rules are easy to remember. Each archer receives around fifty arrows at the beginning of the competition to shoot at the target.
According to the official details, the Teer tickets are available after 10 am from Monday to Saturday. You can purchase them from around 5000 ticket-booking counters across the state in the morning if you want to participate in the competition.
You will not be allowed to participate in the game without the tickets so buy them soon.
Let's take a look at the easy steps you should follow to download the Shillong Teer Result for Saturday, 29 June 2024:
Go to meghalayateer.com to find the result link.
Tap on the option "Shillong Teer Result for 29 June 2024" on the site.
The result PDFs will open on a new page.
Check the winners and important details properly.
SHILLONG MORNING TEER
Round 1 Winner: 72
Round 2 Winner: 03
JUWAI MORNING TEER
Round 1 Winner: 98
Round 2 Winner: 41
JUWAI TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winner: 89
Round 2 Winner: 67
SHILLONG TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winner: Result at 4:20 pm
Round 2 Winner: Result at 5:07 pm
KHANAPARA TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winner: Result at 4:30 pm
Round 2 Winner: Result at 4:55 pm
JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT
Jowai Winner: Result at 4:35 pm
Ladrymbai Winner: Result at 4:40 pm
JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winner: Result at 8:15 pm
Round 2 Winner: Result at 9 pm
SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT
Round 1 Winner: Result at 8:15 pm
Round 2 Winner: Result at 9 pm
Published: 29 Jun 2024,03:04 PM IST