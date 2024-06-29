Shillong Teer Result for 29 June 2024: Download Rounds 1 and 2 Winning Numbers

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Shillong Teer Result for 29 June 2024: Download Rounds 1 and 2 Winning Numbers

Raajwrita Dutta
India
Updated:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Know how to download the Shillong Teer Result for Saturday, 29 June 2024.</p></div>
i

Know how to download the Shillong Teer Result for Saturday, 29 June 2024.

(Photo: iStock)

The Shillong Teer lottery game is conducted from Monday to Saturday. Participants are patiently waiting for the Shillong Teer Result today, Saturday, 29 June 2024. The lucky winning numbers will be declared between 4 pm and 5 pm on the official website - meghalayateer.com. You can check the winning numbers and claim the prize money from the lottery-conducting body. For those who do not know, the Teer game is conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA).

The Shillong Teer Result for Saturday, 29 June 2024, will be announced for both rounds only on the official site - meghalayateer.com. Participants can download the PDFs as soon as the links are activated. One should check the lucky winning numbers for Saturday carefully. The archery game is conducted at the Shillong Polo Stadium by the lottery-conducting body on the scheduled days.

Other popular Teer games in Meghalaya are Jowai Teer, Khanapara, and Ladrymbai Teer. You can participate in these competitions to win cash prizes and other interesting gifts. Stay tuned to know the details.

Shillong Teer Lottery Game for 29 June 2024: Rules

The Shillong Teer game is very simple and the rules are easy to remember. Each archer receives around fifty arrows at the beginning of the competition to shoot at the target.

You can use around thirty arrows in Round 1 and the remaining twenty in the last round. Make sure to hit the target correctly if you want to be a winner.

According to the official details, the Teer tickets are available after 10 am from Monday to Saturday. You can purchase them from around 5000 ticket-booking counters across the state in the morning if you want to participate in the competition.

You will not be allowed to participate in the game without the tickets so buy them soon.

Shillong Teer Result for 29 June 2024: How to download

Let's take a look at the easy steps you should follow to download the Shillong Teer Result for Saturday, 29 June 2024:

  • Go to meghalayateer.com to find the result link.

  • Tap on the option "Shillong Teer Result for 29 June 2024" on the site.

  • The result PDFs will open on a new page.

  • Check the winners and important details properly.

Winning Numbers for 29 June 2024

SHILLONG MORNING TEER

Round 1 Winner: 72

Round 2 Winner: 03

JUWAI MORNING TEER

Round 1 Winner: 98

Round 2 Winner: 41

JUWAI TEER RESULT

Round 1 Winner: 89

Round 2 Winner: 67

SHILLONG TEER RESULT

Round 1 Winner: Result at 4:20 pm

Round 2 Winner: Result at 5:07 pm

KHANAPARA TEER RESULT

Round 1 Winner: Result at 4:30 pm

Round 2 Winner: Result at 4:55 pm

JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT

Jowai Winner: Result at 4:35 pm

Ladrymbai Winner: Result at 4:40 pm

JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT

Round 1 Winner: Result at 8:15 pm

Round 2 Winner: Result at 9 pm

SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT

Round 1 Winner: Result at 8:15 pm

Round 2 Winner: Result at 9 pm

Published: 29 Jun 2024,03:04 PM IST

