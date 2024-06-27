Kerala Lottery Result Today, 27 June 2024: Karunya Plus KN 528 Prize Money List

The Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS(KN-528) draw prize money is listed here.
(Photo: The Quint)
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 528 Result: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has released the live result of the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 528 for Thursday, 27 June 2024, on keralalotteries.com. After 4 pm, a PDF will be released on the website. From the Kerala Lottery PDF, players can fetch all the important lottery details like winning numbers, common numbers, and prize money. Every Thursday, the Department of Kerala State Lotteries holds the Karunya Plus KN draw.
A prize money of Rs 80,00,000 will be awarded to the first Kerala Lottery winner today. The second place winner will receive Rs 10,000,000. Every winner receives a different prize money. The winning prize is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.
Here is the prize money list for Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 528 on Thursday, 27 June 2024.
1st Prize: Rs 80,00,000
2nd Prize: Rs 10,00,000
3rd Prize: Rs 1,00,000
4th Prize: Rs 5,000
5th Prize: Rs 1,000
6th Prize: Rs 500
7th Prize: Rs 100
Cons Prize: Rs 8,000
Follow below steps to check the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 528 result on Thursday, 27 June 2024.
Visit the official website – keralalotteries.com.
On the appeared home page, go to the 'Result View' section.
Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your computer screen.
Click on the lottery/draw number for KARUNYA PLUS KN 528 against the draw date of 27/06/2024.
Hit the view option.
A PDF copy will show up on your computer screen.
Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.
Download the PDF copy for future reference.
Submit the lottery ticket within 1 month to the concerned officials to claim the prize money.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined