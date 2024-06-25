Shillong Teer Result for 25 June 2024: Know Rounds 1 and 2 Winning Numbers Today

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) is a group of twelve clubs that conducts the Shillong Teer game from Monday to Saturday. Participants are waiting for the Shillong Teer Result for today, Tuesday, 25 June 2024. One should note that the Teer winning numbers will be announced on the official website - meghalayateer.com. Lucky winners can claim the prizes from the association after the results are declared. One should keep tracking the website for the latest updates.

The Shillong Teer Result for today, Tuesday, 25 June, will be announced in two rounds. The Round 1 lottery winning number will be declared at 4 pm and the Round 2 winner will be revealed after 5 pm. You can check the details on the website - meghalayateer.com. Make sure to read the latest announcements before the result links are activated.