Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 386 Winners Declared on 28 June; Check Details

The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 386 draw on Friday, 28 June 2024, is declared on the official website - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery sambad draw can check the live result announcement on the website and track the list of lucky winners. One should note that the live result was announced after 3 pm on the official site. All concerned people should check the winners and other details on the result carefully to stay informed.

The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 386 on Friday, 28 June, can be downloaded in a PDF form after 4 pm. The PDF link will also be activated on the same website - keralalotteries.com. Participants must check the live result announcement and download the PDF on time. All the important details about the lottery draws are stated online for interested people.