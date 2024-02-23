Shillong Teer Result for Today: Download Rounds 1 and 2 Results on 23 February

Know how to download the Shillong Teer result for 23 February 2024 here.
The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association in Meghalaya conducts a unique archery game known as the Shillong Teer lottery. The game is held from Monday to Saturday for interested participants who want to win prize money. The Shillong Teer Result for today, Friday, 23 February 2024, will be announced on the official website - meghalayateer.com. One should note that the Rounds 1 and 2 results are available between 4 pm and 5 pm on the website above.
The Shillong Teer Result for today, Friday, 23 February, will be released in a PDF format and you can check the winning numbers. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association also conducts Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer. All the latest details about the Teer lottery sambad game are mentioned on the official website - meghalayateer.com for interested people in the state.
The prices of the Shillong Teer lottery tickets start from Rs 1 and go up to Rs 100. They are available at authentic ticket counters across the state on the days the game is played.
New participants must read the rules of the Shillong Teer game properly. Each archer gets fifty arrows and they have to shoot them in two rounds. Each round lasts for two minutes.
To claim the prize money from the association, participants must bet the outcomes correctly in either round. You can go through the rules of the Teer game online before buying the tickets.
Here are the steps you must follow to download the Shillong Teer Result for 23 February 2024 online:
Visit meghalayateer.com to find the active result link on Friday.
Tap on the option that states "Shillong Teer Result for 23 February" and the PDF will open on your screen.
Check the list of winners.
Download the Teer result to your device.
SHILLONG MORNING TEER
Result for Round 1: 10:30 am
Result for Round 2: 11:30 am
JUWAI MORNING TEER
Result for Round 1: 10:35 am
Result for Round 2: 11:35 am
JUWAI TEER RESULT
Result for Round 1: 1:45 pm
Result for Round 2: 2:30 pm
SHILLONG TEER RESULT
Result for Round 1: 3:55 pm
Result for Round 2: 4:50 pm
KHANAPARA TEER RESULT
Result for Round 1: 4:10 pm
Result for Round 2: 4:50 pm
JOWAI LAD-RYMBAI RESULT
Result for Round 1: 4:35 pm
Result for Round 2: 4:40 pm
JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT
Result for Round 1: 8 pm
Result for Round 2: 9 pm
SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT
Result for Round 1: 8:15 pm
Result for Round 2: 9 pm
