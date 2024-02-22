Shillong Teer Result for Today, 22 February 2024: Download Rounds 1 & 2 Results

The first and second round Shillong Teer Result for today, Thursday, 22 February 2024, will be formally declared after 4 pm. Interested participants can check and download the Teer result today from the official website - meghalayateer.com. It is a unique archery game that is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association in Meghalaya. The association comprises twelve archery clubs. The Teer game is held from Monday to Saturday and remains closed on Sunday.

The Shillong Teer Result for today, Thursday, 22 February, will be declared in a PDF form so that it is convenient for participants to download it. You can go through the rules of the Teer game on the official site - meghalayateer.com. The results for both rounds are usually announced between 4 pm and 5 pm by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.