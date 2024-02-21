Shillong Teer Result for 21 February 2024: Know the Winners for Rounds 1 and 2

The Meghalaya Lottery Department conducts the Shillong Teer Game from Monday to Saturday. Participants are patiently waiting for the Shillong Teer Result today, Wednesday, 21 February 2024, so they can see if they have won any prize. The game is extremely interesting where people have to shoot arrows at a particular target. You can download the results for Rounds 1 and 2 only from the official website of the game - meghalayateer.com. The PDFs will be available soon for everyone.

The Shillong Teer Result today, Wednesday, 21 February, will be announced between 4 pm and 5 pm for all interested participants. Once the PDFs are out, you will receive a notification via the website - meghalayateer.com. People can read the rules of the game before participating in it. All the latest information from the department is stated online.