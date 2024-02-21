Kerala Lottery Result Today, 21 February: Fifty Fifty FF 85 Result Out; Details

The Kerala lottery result for the Fifty Fifty FF 85 draw is released on the website.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala has officially declared the Kerala lottery result today for Fifty Fifty FF 85 draw on Wednesday, 21 February 2024. Participants who bought the tickets earlier and were eagerly waiting to know the lucky winners for today must keep an eye on the live result announcement. The link is activated on the official website - keralalotteries.com after 3 pm so that participants can check it from wherever they want. You should verify each ticket number carefully.
The Kerala lottery result today for Fifty Fifty FF 85 draw on Wednesday is being held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction Thiruvananthapuram. Participants can also download the lottery sambad result after 4 pm and save a hard copy. You should go through the latest announcements by the lottery department on the site - keralalotteries.com to stay updated.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts the lottery draws daily and the results are announced at a fixed time for interested participants to know the winners.
Winners have to submit their documents and lottery tickets to claim the prize. They can claim huge cash prizes if their lottery tickets are selected by the department. Go through all the lottery ticket numbers on the result properly.
The Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 85 prize money list for today, Wednesday, 21 February 2024, is stated below:
First Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Here is the step-by-step process you should know to download the Kerala lottery sambad result for Fifty Fifty FF 85 on Wednesday, 21 February:
Go to keralalotteries.com to find the lottery result link.
Click on the option "Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 85 Result" on the page.
The lottery sambad PDF file will display on a new page and you can check the winners for today.
Download the lottery result from the website and save a hard copy for your use.
