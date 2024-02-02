Shillong Teer Result Today, 2 February 2024: Download Rounds 1 and 2 Winners

The Meghalaya Lottery Department operates an exciting archery game called Shillong Teer. The game is held from Monday to Saturday. The Shillong Teer result for Friday, 2 February 2024, will be announced soon on the website - meghalayateer.com so concerned participants should keep a close eye on it. The competition is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association on the scheduled dates at the Polo Stadium, in Shillong. The rules of the game are also stated online for new players.

The Shillong Teer result for Friday, 2 February, will be declared between 4 pm and 5 pm on the official website - meghalayateer.com. The game is played to encourage more participation in archery. You must buy the Shillong Teer tickets in the morning to participate in the game. One can also play Juwai Teer, Khanapara Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai sambad.