Shillong Teer Result for 31 January 2024: Download Rounds 1 and 2 Results Today

Read the steps to download the Shillong Teer Result for 31 January 2024 here.
(Photo: iStock)
The Shillong Teer is an exciting archery game that is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association in Shillong, Meghalaya. Players are eagerly waiting for the Shillong Teer result today, Wednesday, 31 January 2024. One should note that the results for Rounds 1 and 2 will be announced on the official website - meghalayateer.com. The game is organised at the Polo ground from Monday to Saturday and the tickets are available in the morning on the scheduled days.
The Shillong Teer result today, Wednesday, 31 January, will be available in a PDF format so that it is easier for candidates to download it. The results will be declared between 4 pm and 5 pm on the website - meghalayateer.com. The winners for the Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer will also be announced at the scheduled timings.
The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association organises the Teer game so that people take part in archery. The game is divided into two rounds and the ones to win both rounds are declared winners.
Before the results for Wednesday are announced, we will state the rules of the Shillong Teer game for new players. You will get around fifty arrows after buying the tickets from designated counters.
The Teer tickets are usually available after 10 am every day, except Sunday, at designated booking counters across the state.
Let's go through the process to download the Shillong Teer result for today, Wednesday, 31 January 2024, here:
Visit meghalayateer.com.
Select the option that says "Shillong Teer Result for 31 January 2024".
The result PDF for Rounds 1 and 2 will open on your screen.
Download the Shillong Teer result from the website and save a copy for your use.
JUWAI TEER RESULT
Winners for Round 1: Result at 1:30 pm.
Winners for Round 2: Result at 2:15 pm.
SHILLONG TEER RESULT
Winners for First Round: Result at 3:40 pm.
Winners for Second Round: Result at 4:35 pm.
KHANAPARA TEER RESULT
Winning numbers for Round 1: Result at 3:55 pm.
Winning numbers for Round 2: Result at 4:35 pm.
JOWAI LAD-RYMBAI RESULT
Winners for Round 1: Result at 4:35 pm.
Winners for Round 2: Result at 4:40 pm.
JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT
Winners for Round 1: Result at 7:30 pm.
Winners for Round 2: Result at 8:30 pm.
SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT
Winning numbers for Round 1: Result at 8:15 pm.
Winning numbers for Round 2: Result at 9 pm.
