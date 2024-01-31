Shillong Teer Result for 31 January 2024: Download Rounds 1 and 2 Results Today

The Shillong Teer is an exciting archery game that is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association in Shillong, Meghalaya. Players are eagerly waiting for the Shillong Teer result today, Wednesday, 31 January 2024. One should note that the results for Rounds 1 and 2 will be announced on the official website - meghalayateer.com. The game is organised at the Polo ground from Monday to Saturday and the tickets are available in the morning on the scheduled days.

The Shillong Teer result today, Wednesday, 31 January, will be available in a PDF format so that it is easier for candidates to download it. The results will be declared between 4 pm and 5 pm on the website - meghalayateer.com. The winners for the Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer will also be announced at the scheduled timings.