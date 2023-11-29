Kerala Lottery Result Today, Fifty Fifty FF 74: Prize Money On 29 November 2023

Kerala Lottery Result Today Fifty Fifty FF 74 on 29 November 2023: The Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF draw is held every week on Wednesday. Participants must note down that the live results will be declared at 3 pm on the official website, keralalotteryresult.net. After 4 pm, a complete result PDF will be available on the website, mentioning all important details like prize money, winner names, winning amount, and more.

The first winner of today's Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 74 will get a bumper prize of Rs 1 crore. Rs 10 lakh will be awarded to the second winner and Rs 5000 to the third winner. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.

All the winners of the Kerala Lottery today must know that if the prize money is less than Rs 5000, they can get it from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, if the prize money is above Rs 5000, winners have to submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities within a period of 30 days. They also have to show their valid ID proofs to the officials. Also, the winning numbers must be verified from the lottery results mentioned in the Kerala Government Gazatte.