Shillong Teer Result for Today, 27 November 2023: Check Round 1 and 2 Winners

The Shillong Teer Result for Rounds 1 and 2 is declared by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association from Monday to Saturday. Participants should note that the result for today, Monday, 27 November 2023, will be announced between 4 pm and 5 pm. After the results are out, you can download the list of winners from the official website of the lottery game - meghalayateer.com. The association declares the common numbers, dream numbers, and hit numbers along with the result.
The Shillong Teer Result for today, Monday, 27 November, will be announced soon on the website - meghalayateer.com and the concerned participants should keep updating it. You should download both, Rounds 1 and 2 results on time. The Shillong Teer game is an interesting archery competition where anybody can take part if they have tickets for the day.
The lottery sambad tickets are usually available after 10 am in almost 5,000 ticket booking counters across various districts of Meghalaya. You can purchase them from the designation counters and take part in the archery game.
Shillong Teer Lottery on 27 November 2023: How To Play
For those who are playing the game for the first time, Shillong Teer is a traditional archery game that takes place at the Polo Ground in Shillong. It is a source of recreation for the people of Meghalaya and allows them to earn rewards if they are lucky.
You have to shoot arrows at a specific target in this lottery sambad game. Each player gets fifty arrows and they have to divide them into two rounds. You can shoot up to thirty arrows in Round 1 and the next twenty arrows in Round 2, within two minutes.
The participant who can hit the target the maximum number of times can claim the prize money. To receive the money, players have to guess any number from 0 to 99. You will get the prize if the guess is correct.
Please note that the price of the lottery sambad tickets varies from Rs 1 to Rs 100. Make sure to buy the tickets on time if you want to participate.
Shillong Teer Result Today, 27 November 2023: How To Download
Let's take a look at the process you must know to download the Shillong Teer Result today for Round 1 and Round 2 on Monday, 27 November:
Browse through the website - meghalayateer.com.
On the homepage, click on the active link that states "Shillong Teer Result today for 27 November 2023"
The results for Round 1 and Round 2 will open on your screen.
Check the winners for today properly.
