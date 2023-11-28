Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 391 on 28 November: Prize Money Details

The Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 391 draw prize money details are mentioned here.
Kerala Lottery Result Today: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has declared the Kerala lottery result today, Tuesday, 28 November 2023 for Sthree Sakthi SS 391 on the official website, keralalotteryresult.net. The live result will be available on the website after 3 pm.
From 4 pm onwards, a PDF result file will be uploaded on the aforementioned website. The PDF result copy will contain all the important details about today's Kerala lottery including the list of winners, prize money, and more. Participants must note down that the Sthree Sakthi SS draw is held every week on Tuesday.
All the winners of the Kerala lottery today must note down that they can claim their winning amount by submitting their lottery tickets to the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month. Also, the prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.
Here is the list of prize money for Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 391 today on Tuesday, 28 November 2023.
1st prize: Rs 75,00,000
2nd Prize: Rs 1,00,000
3rd Prize: Rs 5,000
4th Prize: Rs 2,000
5th Prize: Rs 1,000
6th Prize: Rs 500
7th Prize: Rs 200
8th Prize: Rs 100
Cons Prize: Rs 8,000
Follow the below steps to check the result of Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 391 today, Tuesday, 28 November 2023.
Visit the Kerala lottery website: keralalotteries.com.
On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.
Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Click on the lottery/draw no. for Sthree Sakthi SS 391 against the draw date of 28/11/2023.
Hit the view option.
A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.
Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.
Download the lottery sambad PDF result copy for future reference.
