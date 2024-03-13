Kerala Lottery Result for 13 March: Fifty Fifty FF 88 Winners Out; Know Details

Know how to download the Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 88 result PDF on Wednesday.
The Kerala lottery result today for Fifty Fifty FF 88 on Wednesday, 13 March 2024, can be checked now on the official website - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery draw must know that the live result link is activated after 3 pm on the official site for everyone. Only a few lucky participants can win huge cash prizes but they should claim them on time. It's important to know the rules of the lottery draw before participating in it.
The Kerala lottery result today for Fifty Fifty FF 88 on Wednesday, 13 March, will be released in a PDF form after 4 pm for those who will miss the live result announcement. Participants of the lottery sambad today must stay alert and follow the live result announcement to know the lucky winners. Keep a close eye on keralalotteries.com.
Players who are lucky enough to secure the first position in the lottery draws can claim the highest cash prize. You must submit the documents and lottery tickets only to the State Lottery Department for the prize.
For those who are unaware, the State Lottery Department of Kerala is a government body that holds lottery draws from Monday to Sunday. Each day is dedicated to a particular draw.
The Kerala lottery today Fifty Fifty FF 88 prize money list for Wednesday, 13 March 2024, is stated below:
First Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Let's read the step-by-step process to download the Kerala lottery sambad Fifty Fifty FF 88 result for Wednesday, 13 March, online:
Check keralalotteries.com for the result link.
Tap on the option "Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 88 Result" on the homepage.
The lottery sambad PDF file will open on a new page when you tap the link.
Go through the lottery ticket numbers stated on the PDF.
Click on the download option and save a copy on your mobile.
