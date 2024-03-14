Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 513 Result Declared on 14 March; Details

The Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 513 result for 14 March 2024 is declared online.
(Photo: iStock)
The State Lottery Department of Kerala has officially announced the Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 513 draw on Thursday, 14 March 2024, for all interested players. You can follow the live result announcement on the website - keralalotteries.com as the link is activated after 3 pm. A few lucky participants have the opportunity to win huge cash prizes if they are selected as the winners by the department. Verify each lottery number mentioned on the result properly.
Participants can download the Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 513 on Thursday, 14 March, later. The lottery sambad result is declared in a PDF file format after the live result for those who want to download it. The PDF link will also be activated on the same website - keralalotteries.com. Stay alert to know the important announcements.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts the Karunya Plus draws every Thursday and announces the live results in the afternoon. Remember the lottery result date and time if you are participating in it.
The tickets are available before the draws are conducted. You should buy the lottery tickets from the designated counters if you want to participate and stand a chance to win huge cash prizes.
The Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 513 draw prize money for today, Thursday, 14 March 2024, is mentioned here:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Read the simple step-by-step process to download the Kerala lottery result PDF for Karunya Plus KN 513 sambad on Thursday, 14 March:
Browse through the official website of the lottery draws - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the link "Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 513" on the homepage of the site.
The lottery sambad PDF will open on a new page when you click on the result link.
Verify the lottery ticket numbers, prize money, and other details mentioned in the result.
Download it and keep a copy of the result.
