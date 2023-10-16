Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 739 Declared on 16 October; Know Prize Money

The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 739 draw is formally declared today, Monday, 16 October 2023. Participants who bought the lottery tickets and were patiently waiting for the result can go through the list of lucky winners on the official website - keralalotteries.com. Everyone should remember that the results are usually declared after 3 pm on the site. Any changes in the timings will be informed earlier by the State Lottery Department of Kerala and you must be alert.

Interested participants can download a copy of the Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 739 on Monday, 16 October, after 4 pm. The lottery sambad PDF will be available on the same official website - keralalotteries.com and you can find the activated link on the homepage. Download the PDF as soon as the link is activated online.