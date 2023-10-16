Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 739 Declared on 16 October; Know Prize Money

The Kerala lottery Win Win W 739 result for 16 October 2023 is released on the website.
(Photo Courtesy: keralalotteries.com)
The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 739 draw is formally declared today, Monday, 16 October 2023. Participants who bought the lottery tickets and were patiently waiting for the result can go through the list of lucky winners on the official website - keralalotteries.com. Everyone should remember that the results are usually declared after 3 pm on the site. Any changes in the timings will be informed earlier by the State Lottery Department of Kerala and you must be alert.
Interested participants can download a copy of the Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 739 on Monday, 16 October, after 4 pm. The lottery sambad PDF will be available on the same official website - keralalotteries.com and you can find the activated link on the homepage. Download the PDF as soon as the link is activated online.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala is a Government body that holds lottery draws for people who want to win huge cash prizes. Anybody can take part in the lottery sambad but you have to go through the rules carefully.
The Kerala lottery today Win Win W 739 prize list for Monday, 16 October 2023, is mentioned here for interested people:
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process to download the Kerala lottery result today for Win Win W 739 on Monday, 16 October:
Visit keralalotteries.com, the official lottery website.
Go to the results page and click on the link that says "Win Win W 739 Result".
A new page will open on your screen and you can check the list of winners.
Tap on the download option to save a soft copy of the PDF on your device.
You can also save a printout of the lottery result.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)