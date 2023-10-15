Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Akshaya AK 621 On 15 October; Check Prize Money

Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Kerala State Lottery result Akshaya AK is released every Sunday and the results for today, 15 October 2023 will be released today, after 2:55 PM. The live results for the Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK.621 will begin at 2:55 PM, and the complete official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Sunday.

The Kerala lottery is conducted in 13 states such as Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The Kerala lottery ticket draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Have a look at the prize money list for Kerala Lottery Result Akshaya AK and the steps to download the result as well.