Shillong Teer Result Today: Check First, Second Round Results on 13 October 2023

Shillong Teer Result 2023 Today: Shillong Teer Result for Friday, 13 October 2023 will be announced anytime after 4 pm. Participants can download and check the results of both first and second round on the official website, meghalayateer.com. To know about the winners, common numbers, hit numbers, and other important details about Shillong Teer Lottery Sambad, people must visit the aforementioned website.

Shillong Teer is a lottery game of archery that is played legally in Meghalaya, India. This lottery is played daily from Monday to Saturday at the Polo Ground in Shillong. Interested people who want to take part must grab Shillong Teer tickets from the allotted counters.

Shillong Teer Lottery is organised by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association – owner of almost 12 archery clubs. The game is played according to the rules established by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.