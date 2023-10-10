Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today, 10 October: Check 1st and 2nd Round Results

Shillong Teer Lottery Result 2023 for 10 October will be announced on the website.
nShillong Teer Lottery is an exciting game that mainly takes place in Shillong, Meghalaya. One should note that it is played at the Polo Ground. For those who are new and want to know more about the Shillong Teer Lottery Sambad, it is an archery game that allows participants to hit a target by shooting arrows in two rounds. One must stay alert to download the Shillong Teer Lottery Result on Tuesday, 10 October 2023, from the website.
As per the official details, the Shillong Teer Lottery Result on Tuesday, 10 October, will be announced on the website – meghalayateer.com. The lottery sambad game is held every day from Monday to Saturday. It remains closed on Sundays. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association conducts the Shillong Teer Lottery Sambad for interested people in the region.
Approximately, twelve clubs are part of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. You should know everything about the Teer lottery game before participating in it so you can win prizes at the end.
You must keep a close eye on the website – meghalayateer.com – if you are participating in the game on Tuesday. The result update time depends on the internet connection and the result announcement. One should note that the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act sets the rules of the game.
Anybody can participate in the Shillong Teer Lottery after buying the tickets. Around 50 archers can take part in the game daily.
Each player must shoot a minimum of thirty arrows in the first round and twenty arrows in the second round.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you should follow to check the Shillong Teer Lottery Result Number on Tuesday, 10 October 2023:
Go to the website – meghalayateer.com.
Click on the active link that states "Shillong Teer Lottery Result for 10 October 2023" on the home page of the site.
The results for the first and second rounds will be displayed on your screen.
Check the winning numbers and download them from the website.
