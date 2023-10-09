Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 738 on 9 October; First Prize is Rs 75 Lakh

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 738 on 9 October; First Prize is Rs 75 Lakh

Saima Andrabi
India
Published:

|

(Photo Courtesy: keralalotteries.com)

The Kerala lottery result Win Win W 738 has officially been declared by the State Lottery Department of Kerala today on Monday, 9 October 2023 on the official website, keralalotteries.com.

The live result will be announced at 3 pm. Players can download the result PDF after 4 pm on the aforementioned website to check all the important details like winner names, prize money, and other winning details.

People must know that the Kerala lottery Sambad Win Win W draw is held weekly on Monday. To earn the prize money, the winners have to follow some rules. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on Daily Kerala Lottery Results.

Click here for Kerala Lottery Live Result Today.

Kerala lottery Win Win W 738: Prize Money

Here is the prize money for Kerala lottery Win Win W 738 on Monday, 9 October 2023.

  • First Prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 500

  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

  • Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

To claim the winning amount, the winners of the Win Win W 738 lottery draw must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month from the results being announced. Winners must remember that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable on the prize money.

Steps To Check Kerala lottery Result Today

  • Visit the website: statelottery.kerala.gov.in.

  • On the home page, click on 'Lottery Results' tab.

  • A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Select the Win Win W 738 lottery/draw number next to the draw date –09/10/2023.

  • Press the view button.

  • A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.

  • Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.

  • Download and Save a copy of the PDF result file for future reference.

