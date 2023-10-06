ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Shillong Teer Result 2023 Today 6 October: 1st & 2nd Round Lottery Results

Shillong Teer Result Live Today: Check details about common numbers, dream numbers and more.

Saima Andrabi
Published
India
2 min read
Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today: Shillong Teer Lottery is a traditional game that is played primarily in Shillong, Meghalaya at the Polo Ground. It is an interesting archery game, during which participants have to hit a specific target by shooting arrows.

Each player has to shoot arrows on the specified target in two rounds. The result will be declared by the concerned officials based on the number of arrows shot by leading players in the first and second round.

Shillong Teer Lottery game is legal by all means, and is played every day from Monday to Saturday. The result is announced daily on the official website, meghalayateer.com, around 4 to 5 pm in the evening.

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today on Friday, 6 October 2023

Shillong Teer Lottery result live may be released around 4 to 5 pm on Friday. However, according to the official website, the result update time is subjected to the announcement of result and internet connectivity.

During the Shillong Teer result, common numbers, winning numbers, names of winners, and other important will be released by the authorities.

The Shillong Teer lottery game is played according to the rules established by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. The game is organised by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association – owner of almost 12 archery clubs.
Steps To Participate in Shillong Teer Game

To participate in the Shillong Teer lottery, people must purchase tickets. Every day, almost 50 archers can take part in the lottery. The participants are allowed to shoot a minimum of 30 arrows in the first round and 20 arrows in the second round within a duration of 2 minutes.

Shillong Teer Lottery Price

The price of Shillong Teer lottery tickets vary from Rs 1 to 100. The sales of Shillong Teer lottery tickets commence from 10 am every day except Sunday.

How To Book the Shillong Teer Lottery Tickets?

People who are interested in booking tickets for Shillong Teer Lottery must know that there are 5,000 Shillong Teer ticket booking counters across different districts of Meghalaya. The tickets can be booked from any of these counters.

Steps To Check Shillong Teer Lottery Results

To check the Shillong Teer Lottery Result today on Friday, 6 October 2023, follow the steps mentioned below.

  • Go to the official website, meghalayateer.com.

  • On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result' for 6 October 2023.

  • You will get the first and second round results along with dream numbers, and other details.

Topics:  Shillong   Lottery Results   Lottery Sambad 

