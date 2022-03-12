Delhi HC Issues Notice on Sharjeel Imam's Plea Against 'Framing of Charges’

Delhi HC issues notice against Sharjeel Imam plea against 'framing of charges'
(Photo: The Quint)
The Delhi High Court issued a notice on former JNU student Sharjeel Imam's appeal against 'framing of charges' on Fridaty, 11 March. A bench of the trial court had ordered a framing various charges on him, including sedition.
The bench of Justice Siddarth Mridul and Justice Anoop Kumar Mehndiratta issued a notice to seek a response from Delhi police.
News agency ANI reported that the former JNU student challenged a Special Court order that had previously passed an order of framing of charges under sedition and offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against him.
Karkardooma Court of Delhi had ordered the framing of charges against Imam linked with allegedly giving inflammatory speeches on 24 January. These charges were framed under sections of promoting and inciting enmity and sedition.
The former JNU student also faces accusations of plotting February 2020 riots where over 50 people were killed, and several were left injured. The incident had over 750 cases registered in the violence, with over 250 chargesheets filed. According to the ANI reports, 1,153 accused are charge-sheeted in this case.
