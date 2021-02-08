Woman Kills 6-Yr-Old in Kerala’s Palakkad as ‘Sacrifice for Allah’

As per the First Information Report filed at the Palakkad South station, the mother said she murdered her child as a sacrifice to ‘Allah’ in order to please him. She has been booked under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

“What is mentioned in the FIR is what the mother told the police control room. Only after a thorough investigation can we conclude whether that was indeed the reason or whether there are other reasons,” Palakkad Superintendent of Police, Viswanadh R told TNM.

The SP added that currently arrest procedures were going on and only after that they would decide on doing a psychological evaluation.

The mother had an injury on her hand, according to police officials who had reached the spot.