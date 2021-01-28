Andhra Couple Who Killed Daughters Need Complete Psych Evaluation

The couple from Andhra Pradesh, who have been accused of killing their two adult daughters in Madanapalle in Chittoor district, were evaluated by a team of psychiatrists on Wednesday, 27 January. However, as the couple, especially the mother of the two daughters, was not cooperating, the team has recommended a complete psychiatric evaluation.

The couple, V Purushotam Naidu is a lecturer at the government women's degree college, and his wife V Padmaja is a mathematics teacher. Sub-jail authorities have lodged Padmaja in a special cell while Purushottam Naidu in a common cell.