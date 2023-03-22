Shaheed Diwas 2023: Why is Martyr's Day Celebrated and What is Its Importance

Shaheed Diwas or Martyr's Day is observed on 23 March every year.
Martyr's Day 2023: India observes Martyr's Day on 23 March every year and this day is also popularly known as Shaheed Diwas. This day aims to pay tribute to the Brave hearts who sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom. This day is also celebrated to honor the sacrifices of the Indian soldiers who lost their lives during the fight for their country's independence.
Let's know more about why do we celebrate Martyr's day and why is it such an important day in India. We will have a look at the history and significance of Martyr's day 2023.
The history of Martyr's Day dates back to the year 1931 when the British Government hanged the three young freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev to death in Lahore jail.
These freedom fighters were in their twenties when they sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom. The day is also remembered for other great freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the nation.
It was on 30 October 1928 when Lala Lajpat Rai organised a nonviolent demonstration against Sir John Simon's visit to Lahore with the well-known slogan "Simon, go back." Although the demonstration was peaceful, Superintendent of Police James A Scott gave the command to lathi-charge the demonstrators, resulting in fatal injuries on Lala Lajpat Rai after which Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev decided to murder James Scott but they ended up killing another superintendent of police, John P. Saunders by mistake.
Then they prepared another assault on the Central Legislative Assembly and prevented the passage of the Public Safety Bill and the Trade Dispute Act.
The Martyr's Day reminds us of the sacrifices made by the brave freedom fighters who gave up their life for India's freedom. This day helps us to honor the struggles and sacrifices made by the brave men and women of India to get independence from British rule. This day serves as an inspiration for the current generation and tribute to the sacrifices made by the people. It should remind us to continue to work toward the progress and development of the country.
The Martyr's Day helps us understand the value of freedom and the sacrifices made by our ancestors to attain it. We should never take our freedom for granted and must always make efforts to protect it. It instills a sense of patriotism in us to help us work towards the betterment of our country. The day is a symbol of unity and pride for the nation as well.
