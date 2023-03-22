Shaheed Diwas 2023: Why is Martyr's Day Celebrated and What is Its Importance

The history of Martyr's Day dates back to the year 1931 when the British Government hanged the three young freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev to death in Lahore jail.

These freedom fighters were in their twenties when they sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom. The day is also remembered for other great freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

It was on 30 October 1928 when Lala Lajpat Rai organised a nonviolent demonstration against Sir John Simon's visit to Lahore with the well-known slogan "Simon, go back." Although the demonstration was peaceful, Superintendent of Police James A Scott gave the command to lathi-charge the demonstrators, resulting in fatal injuries on Lala Lajpat Rai after which Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev decided to murder James Scott but they ended up killing another superintendent of police, John P. Saunders by mistake.

Then they prepared another assault on the Central Legislative Assembly and prevented the passage of the Public Safety Bill and the Trade Dispute Act.