In Photos: Sri Lanka Celebrates Independence Day Amid Economic Crisis

Sri Lanka celebrated 75 years of independence from British rule on Saturday by holding a military and cultural parade.
(Twitter)
On Saturday, 4 February, Sri Lanka celebrated its 75th year of independence from British rule, in Colombo. The celebrations featured a military and cultural parade and saw the participation of a number of foreign special invetees.
The Independence Day celebration came amid the ongoing economic crisis. Many of the country's citizens protested against the government spending on a celebration amidst the ongoing crisis. The celebration on Saturday was condemned by civil society groups. Many Buddhists and Christian clergies announced a boycott of the event in Colombo, while activists and others expressed anger at what they regard as a waste of money, Al Jazeera reported.
Sri Lanka celebrated its 75th year of independence from British rule on Saturday, 4 February. V. Muraleedharan, Union Minister of State for External Affairs said on Twitter, "Happy to represent India at 75th Independence Day celebrations of our friendly neighbour Sri Lanka in Colombo This milestone coincides with 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between both countries India is always a dependable partner & a reliable friend of SL."
Sri Lanka celebrated 75 years of independence from British rule on Saturday by holding a military and cultural parade.
Cultural parade at Colombo.
V Muraleedharan met AK Abdul Momen, Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of People's Republic of Bangladesh.
M. Ashraf Haidari, Ambassador, Afghan Embassy in Colombo tweeted, "I wish the friendly Government and people of Sri Lanka a Happy Independence Day. Seventy five years on, Sri Lanka as South Asia's oldest democracy's made notable progress in many areas and overcome enormous challenges, including terrorism."
A number of foreign special invitees were present for Sri Lanka's 75th Independence Day.
The national anthem sung in both Sinhala and Tamil languages during the 75th Independence Day Ceremony.
State Minister of Foreign Affairs Tharaka Balasuriya, received V. Muraleedharan.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined