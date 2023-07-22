Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR 611 Declared: Prize Money and Winner List Here

The Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 611 prize money details for today 22 July 2023 are listed here.
(Photo Courtesy: keralalotteries.com)
Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 611 Result Today: The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 611 has officially been declared for Saturday, 22 July 2023, by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries. The winning numbers, live results, and other important details of the draw are now available on the official website, keralalotteries.com.
The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will release the complete results of the Karunya KR 611 draw in a PDF format from 4:30 pm onwards.
Once the result is out, the lottery players can download the PDF result copy from the aforementioned website to check all the details about the Kerala lottery result.
Check out the Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 611 prize money for Saturday, 22 July 2023 here.
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Cons Prize: Rs 8,000
Follow the below steps to download and check the result of Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 611 on Saturday, 22 July 2023.
Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.
On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.
Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Click on the lottery/draw no. for Karunya KR 611 against the draw date of 22/07/2023.
Hit the view option.
A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.
Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.
