SII Seeks Indemnity for Vaccines, Says Rules Same for All: Reports

According to sources, Covishield-maker Serum Institute of India (SII) has sought indemnity from liability, ANI reported.

Foreign vaccine manufacturing firms Pfizer and Moderna have also asked for exemptions pertaining to indemnity, but no official decision has been taken on that yet.

According to reports, the Adar Poonawalla-led company said that all vaccine-makers, whether Indian or foreign, should be granted the same protection, ANI reported.

"Serum is hoping that rules would be same for everyone," sources quoted the company’s statement, NDTV reported.